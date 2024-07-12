Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $450.00

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.38), with a volume of 58001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.44).

Water Intelligence Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £72.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,455.88, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 393.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 369.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

