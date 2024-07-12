WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. WAX has a total market cap of $120.97 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03583124 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $6,744,268.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

