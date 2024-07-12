WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.60 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $490.05 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 527,881,762 coins and its circulating supply is 407,774,732 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 527,849,739.48937434 with 407,757,358.9291074 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.20567609 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,656,658.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

