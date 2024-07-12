Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $56.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a negative rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.69.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $35.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.