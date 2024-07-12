Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of WY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,851,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

