WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $217,593.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00119406 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013839 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

