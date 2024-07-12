WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.41

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.41 and last traded at $87.41, with a volume of 18990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.62.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.