WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 302,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 471,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,466. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $36,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.