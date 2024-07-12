WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 302,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DGRW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 471,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,466. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.