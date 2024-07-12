Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.91

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.91 and last traded at $167.91, with a volume of 4611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.80.
Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 2.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.2318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.