Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.91

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.91 and last traded at $167.91, with a volume of 4611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.80.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.2318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.