Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.81 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for $3,254.06 or 0.05630797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,394,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,392,292.35408188. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,210.49945489 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $10,176,219.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

