Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 5.8%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 278,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 784,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $784.98 million, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 74.3% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 106,587 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 276.0% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 9.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

