Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.24

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 99302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,582,000 after buying an additional 70,701 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,223,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,107,000.
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.
Read More
