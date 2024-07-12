Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.08 and last traded at C$7.89. 23,617,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,101% from the average session volume of 1,967,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

