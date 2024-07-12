Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Update

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,010.0 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZHEXF remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Zhejiang Expressway has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $0.82.

About Zhejiang Expressway

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

