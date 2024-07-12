ZoomInfo Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 31,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 246% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,167 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,072,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

