Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.