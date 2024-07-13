11,755 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. The stock had a trading volume of 599,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day moving average is $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.