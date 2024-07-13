128,800 Shares in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Bought by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.49% of iCAD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iCAD by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 679,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth $119,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 180,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. iCAD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.50.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

