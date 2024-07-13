14,745 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 66.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 34.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPXL traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.16. 3,843,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $161.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.13.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.