1,496 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Regents of The University of California

Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Airbnb makes up about 0.1% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 45.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Airbnb by 341.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $146.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,526. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,766,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,307 shares of company stock worth $80,338,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

