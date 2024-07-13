14,993 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. 1,840,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.