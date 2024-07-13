18,000 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.79. 929,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,083. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.