26,687 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Edison International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,681. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.