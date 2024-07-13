38,099 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 180.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 48,703 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,381,000 after buying an additional 332,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

