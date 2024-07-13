3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Up 0.8%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 16,107 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

3D Printing ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37.

3D Printing ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.