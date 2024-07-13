3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 8.6%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. 680,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,783,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,217,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,753 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,655 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 92,167 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,073,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 921,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

