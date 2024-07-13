3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,500 shares, an increase of 611.1% from the June 15th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

3i Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of 3i Group stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.84. 70,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

3i Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1937 per share. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

