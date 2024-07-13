414 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 414 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $842.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $829.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $753.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67. The stock has a market cap of $373.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

