5,433 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $34,456,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,837,975.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 153,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,917,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. 393,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

