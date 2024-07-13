5,915 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,032,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193,198 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

SNX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 911,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.04. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Cfra increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.