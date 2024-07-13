6,363 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 108,134,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,557,000 after buying an additional 6,418,683 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 270,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,925. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

