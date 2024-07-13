67 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $90.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4,026.43. The stock had a trading volume of 197,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,935. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,849.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,656.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,051.68.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,980.15.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

