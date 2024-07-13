75,286 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 63,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. 753,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

