a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AKA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.39 million. Analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

