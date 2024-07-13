ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $225,174.79

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $225,174.79 and $0.14 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,872.30 or 1.00032654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069477 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000226 USD and is down -28.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.