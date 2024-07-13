Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 5.1% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,715,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,866,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VCR traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.14. 262,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.79. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $328.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

