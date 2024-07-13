Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.80

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.80 and last traded at $120.37, with a volume of 25600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Stephens raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $5,667,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

