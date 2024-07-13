Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 0.2%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $562.14 and last traded at $563.21. 678,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,515,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $564.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 905.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138,795 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,495 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 60,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,936,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

