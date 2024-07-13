Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after buying an additional 2,390,558 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.61. 50,827,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,470,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $293.54 billion, a PE ratio of 267.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

