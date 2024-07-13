Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Shares Up 8%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,277.00 and last traded at $1,277.00. 26 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,182.83.

Adyen Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,277.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,393.12.

Adyen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.