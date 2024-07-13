Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900,400 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the June 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVTE

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at $125,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,191 shares of company stock worth $1,348,514. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,881,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 561,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,433. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.