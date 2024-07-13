AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.94.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1,401.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,856 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 87,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

