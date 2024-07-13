Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.22.

AEM stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

