AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,480,000 after buying an additional 72,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

STWD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.80. 3,949,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,613. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

