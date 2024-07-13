AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,100 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

CLX stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.40. The company had a trading volume of 734,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

