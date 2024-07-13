AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 386,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,408,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,521,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth $917,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in H World Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 478,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

