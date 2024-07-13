AIA Group Ltd Buys 14,663 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 108.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $265,777,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Yum China by 23,769.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,313,000 after buying an additional 3,152,269 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,891,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after purchasing an additional 582,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after purchasing an additional 513,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. 1,713,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,938. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

