AIA Group Ltd Buys New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $6.81 on Friday, reaching $324.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.58 and a 200-day moving average of $320.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

