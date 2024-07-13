AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

COP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.14. 4,505,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,444. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.