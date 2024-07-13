AIA Group Ltd Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HLT stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.72. 1,777,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,105. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $222.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.